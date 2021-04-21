Summit County COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday canceled due to decreased demand

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Public Health is canceling its vaccination clinic at the Summit County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, April 27 from 1 to 6 p.m., according to a media release from the organization.
The cancellation is due to decreased demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, the release said.
Those people who have appointments that day will be contacted to reschedule for another clinic being held at the Summit County Public Health officers at 1867 W. Market St. in Akron.
“It still remains a priority for us to vaccinate as many individuals as possible. We have to think of new and innovative ways to reach individuals who have not been vaccinated so we are shifting some of our resources to more targeted initiatives” wrote Health Commissioner Donna Skoda in the release.
To view appointment availability near you visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
The department of health reminds even those who have been vaccinated to continue behaviors to reduce the spread of the virus:
- Stay home if you’re sick, even with mild symptoms
- Be mindful in your interactions with others. Limit your chances of exposure by maintaining social distancing of at least six feet from non-household members
- Wear a mask in public
- Consider necessary travel only
- Follow good hygiene standards:
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Use hand sanitizer frequently
- Avoid touching your face
- Cover coughs and sneezes
If you have questions, call the COVID-19 Call Line 330-926-5795. The call line is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. M-F.
