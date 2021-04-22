Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls from residents saying they were receiving calls from a person who identified themselves as Detective Rose from the sheriff’s office.
The caller would then warn the resident that they missed jury duty and must pay an $800 bond with Walmart gift cards.
The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office put out a warning on Facebook that this is a scam and to never provide payment or give personal information out.
They also said that deputies will always serve official court documents in person.
If you have any questions, please call the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office at 440-576-0055
