‘BE AWARE OF YOUR SURROUNDINGS’: Brunswick Police dashcam shows cyclists cross path of cruiser with sirens on

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Police have the following public service announcement: “PLEASE BE AWARE OF YOUR SURROUNDINGS.”
This comes after a cruiser with its sirens on while rushing to a crash had to stomp on the breaks because an adult and a child were trying to cross the road.
Police shared dash camera footage from the officer responding to the crash with multiple reported injuries around 5:15 p.m. on April 12.
You may hear an emergency vehicle approaching prior to actually seeing it in heavy traffic conditions.
However, police said the light sensor at the intersection was activated, which not only shows that an emergency vehicle is coming, but that the emergency vehicle has the right of way and prevents the use of the crosswalk.
“Please remember, if you are attempting to cross a street and hear sirens, check your surroundings before crossing. We have a shared responsibility to keep our community safe,” Brunswick Police.
