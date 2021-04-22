Black ice causes multiple chain-reaction crashes on Cleveland’s East and West sides

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For some Cleveland-area drivers, it was not the way you wanted to start the day Thursday morning.
“A mess,” said Kerry Anderson, who arrived on East 152nd Street south of I-90 just after an 11-car accident. “A terrible mess.”
Black ice was responsible for all the problems on the roads.
“My daughter was coming over the bridge, there was a car like this, sideways, and she veered into it, and multiple cars came over and just ran into it,” said Anderson.
Anderson’s daughter and the other accident victims walked away.
Problems plagued the west side as well.
19 News Traffic Reporter Jamie Sullivan found I-90 at a standstill with people actually turning around on the freeway and exiting while going the wrong direction during morning rush hour.
Kufner Towing on Cleveland’s West Side prepared for problems Wednesday, but Thursday morning’s issues caught them by surprise.
“This morning, it was all unexpected, the black ice on the bridge, and there was a multiple vehicle accident in the two cities we’re working with,” said Jerry Bowman, Operations Manager at Kufner.
“One person’s going to lose it, overcorrect, they’re going to lose it, and then you’re going to have a chain reaction to that and that’s what I witnessed this morning,” he said about a crash on the Lakewood/Rocky River border.
