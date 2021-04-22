Black ice snarls Cleveland’s morning commute as ODOT defends preparedness plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After an icy morning commute filled with crashes and spinouts, the Ohio Department of Transportation is standing by its preparedness plan.
19 News received several reports of black ice on roadways throughout the morning on Thursday.
“We had crews out from 9:00 p.m. [through] the morning,” said spokesperson Brent Kovacs. “Doing the best we could to keep up with what the temperatures and precipitation were throwing at us.”
Kovacs said the roads ODOT is responsible for maintaining were not pre-treated because there was already residual salt from earlier in the day.
“One of the greatest challenges we have during this time of year, the spring weather, is warmer temperatures during the day and colder temperatures at night, so any moisture will refreeze,” Kovacs said.
He said ODOT maintains adequate staffing throughout the year, and personnel was not a problem, despite the late-season snowfall.
