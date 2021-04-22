Business is booming again for American Fireworks Company, a prediction for summer normalcy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Want to know how normal our summer will be? Ask a fireworks company. American Fireworks has been selling fireworks and conducting displays for more than 100 years, and interest their business provides a glimpse of the potential summertime bounce back.
“2020 turned in to a disaster, obviously. We ended up doing about 30 percent of our business,” said Roberto Sorgi.
He represents the fifth generation family ownership at the Hudson fireworks business.
They’re counting on an explosive 2021 season.
Sorgi says the fireworks business is recession-proof but not pandemic-proof.
“It was a roller coaster, truly was a roller coaster. Still is a roller coaster, right?” he said.
While displays sales were down last year, retail sales at American Fireworks was up more than 100 percent and that kept people employed.
This year since the 4th of July falls on a weekend again, they expect retail sales to be up at least 30 percent.
Sorgi is hopeful business will be booming this year, and our summer traditions restored.
“Communities are coming in left and right now. I think we all feel our communities need something. This is something we can all do in an outdoor setting that’s safe, where we’re not on top of each other. Fireworks can be watched from a mile around,” Sorgi said.
Sales for the fireworks industry is a good leading indicator, since cities and events have to plan and budget so far in advance.
Sorgi says they’ve come knocking again.
“This year has been really exciting so far. People are really optimistic. We’re already technically sold out July 2, 3rd and 4th for this upcoming summer. The weekend before is now starting to sell out,” he said.
Sorgi says they couldn’t be more pleased that President Biden and Governor DeWine have set July 4th, their Super Bowl, as a target for lifting restrictions-giving everyone a reason to celebrate.
