Cleveland: Closure on Jennings Rd. until April 30

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Safety Services and Supply is warning drivers of a road closure in Cleveland due to railroad repairs.
Jennings Road between W. 14th Street and Denison Avenue will remain closed until April 30.
It’s closed to traffic, bikers and pedestrians.
Safety Services and Supply provided 19 News with this suggested detour:
- Take Jennings Rd. to Harvard Rd.
- Harvard Rd. to Jennings Freeway
- Jennings Freeway back to Jennings Rd.
Stay will 19 News for your traffic updates.
