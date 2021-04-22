Cleveland council member claims former ward resident was wrongfully convicted of murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A member of the Cleveland City Council is speaking out against what he calls is a “miscarriage of justice.”
Councilman Basheer Jones is scheduled to deliver public remarks about Taunee Smith, a former resident of the ward he represents, at noon on Thursday. Smith’s family and lawyers will also be present.
Records from the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas show that Smith was found guilty in 2013 of murdering a Euclid resident in 2011. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility for parole after 35 years.
Jones alleges that Smith was wrongfully convicted
Smith’s lawyers are expected to discuss what they call flaws in the investigation.
