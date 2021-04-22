Cleveland man arrested for 2019 murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a murder suspect hiding in an attic inside an Akron home Thursday morning.
According to U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott, Raylon McCants, 22, was then taken into custody without incident and booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail.
Cleveland police said McCants and Quentay Parks shot and killed Deonte Watkins on July 1, 2019.
Watkins was driving a car and the suspects were on the sidewalk in the area of 7600 Star Avenue in Cleveland, said police.
“The lead investigator in this case, Cleveland Police Officer Rick Sheppard, never gave up on finding this fugitive. He worked every lead and every tip that came across his desk until all the pieces finally fit together this morning. Another violent fugitive is out of the community, and our cities are safer, thanks to the hard work of this officer,” said Elliott.
Parks was taken into custody in Oct. 2019 and is charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, weapons offenses and felonious assault.
