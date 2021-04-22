Do you know them? Duo steals credit cards out of locker at Tremont gym, police say

TREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two people accused of stealing credit cards out of a locker at Tremont Athletic Club.
The theft occurred March 25 at the gym, located at 2306 W.17th Street.
The victim placed his personal items into an unlocked locker before working out, according to a Facebook post made the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee.
After completing his workout, the post said, the victim discovered purchases on his cards.
The suspects went shopping at Target and Walmart in the Steelyard Commons, according to police.
Police released these photos of the suspects. Call CPD Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 with tips.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.