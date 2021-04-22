Draft Memories: From Division II to the NFL, Reggie Langhorne made the incredible leap

“The first guy that I met, coming into the facility in Berea ... there was no one in there ... and I walk in there and there’s this one guy who’s naked, taking a shower, he gets out and it’s Big Daddy Carl Hairston,” Langhorne says with a laugh. “The first thing I said to myself, ‘man, that’s an old coach right there’, then I realized he was actually a starting defensive end. I thought he was somebody’s grandfather.”