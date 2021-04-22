Endangered Trumbull County teen found safe at Akron Greyhound Bus Station

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing 17-year-old girl from Trumbull County was found safe at at the Akron Greyhound Bus Station by Akron police and the U.S. Marshals Thursday morning.
Eliana Zian Owens had been missing since April 19.
According to U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott, contact was made with Owens Thursday and a description of what she was wearing was sent to the U.S. Marshals and Akron police.
“We’re always happy when we can recover an endangered or missing child and return them to their guardian safely. The swift and diligent work by the officers, and the cooperation with our local law enforcement partners led to a quick, safe recovery,” said Elliott.
