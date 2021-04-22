Trash pickup costs Ohioans millions of dollars a year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Each year, Earth Day is celebrated as a reminder to protect the environment and inspire change for the future.
In Northeast Ohio, local agencies are encouraging us to better protect the land because it’s not just costing the environment, it’s costing your wallet.
Press Secretary Matt Bruning, with the Ohio Department of Transportation, said since 2011, it has cost Ohio taxpayers over $40 million to pick up trash.
This includes $4.7 million last year alone.
“We picked up just about 362,522 bags of other people’s trash from along Ohio roadsides last year, enough to put 10.3 bags per seat at Progressive Field,” Bruning said.
This issue stinks, but it can become an even bigger problem. Trash getting into storm drains can cause flooding when it rains.
The best way to avoid all of this is simply putting your trash where it belongs.
