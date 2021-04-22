Man injured in shooting outside Akron bar

By Avery Williams | April 22, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 10:52 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man was injured late Wednesday night in a shooting outside an Akron bar.

Shots were fired around 11:50 p.m. at Dolly’s Bar and Grille, according to police.

Police are looking for at least two suspects.

EMS and the fire department discovered the shooting victim after a car flagged them down for help.

The victim was inside the bar when a fight broke out, police said. He told police went outside and got shot in the leg.

EMS took the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police found shell casings on scene, according to a press release.

This shooting remains under investigation.

