Man injured in shooting outside Akron bar

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man was injured late Wednesday night in a shooting outside an Akron bar.
Shots were fired around 11:50 p.m. at Dolly’s Bar and Grille, according to police.
Police are looking for at least two suspects.
EMS and the fire department discovered the shooting victim after a car flagged them down for help.
The victim was inside the bar when a fight broke out, police said. He told police went outside and got shot in the leg.
EMS took the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police found shell casings on scene, according to a press release.
This shooting remains under investigation.
Contact any of the numbers listed below with information about this shooting. Anonymous tips are accepted.
Akron Police Department: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP
Summit County CrimeStoppers: 330-434-COPS (2677)
Text a tip to 274-637.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.