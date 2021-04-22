Mansfield man jumps out of 2nd story window in failed attempt to evade officers before $71,600 worth of drugs were seized

During the search, detectives seized approximately 601 grams of suspected methamphetamine at a street value of $8,400, 508 grams of suspected heroin at a street value of $45,000, 18.5 grams of suspect THC wax, 36 grams of suspected cocaine at a street value of $3,600, 140 grams of suspected crack cocaine at a street value of $14,000, and 20 grams of suspected marijuana at a street value of $600 totaling over $71,600, according to METRICH.