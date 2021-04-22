Mansfield man jumps out of 2nd story window in failed attempt to evade officers before $71,600 worth of drugs were seized

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mansfield man is behind bars after jumping from a second-story window in an unsuccessful attempt to evade officers executing a search warrant on Thursday, METRICH said.
The METRICH drug task force said the warrant was served at 27-year-old Desanjay N. Taylor’s home in the 410 block of Sherman Place.
During the search, detectives seized approximately 601 grams of suspected methamphetamine at a street value of $8,400, 508 grams of suspected heroin at a street value of $45,000, 18.5 grams of suspect THC wax, 36 grams of suspected cocaine at a street value of $3,600, 140 grams of suspected crack cocaine at a street value of $14,000, and 20 grams of suspected marijuana at a street value of $600 totaling over $71,600, according to METRICH.
METRICH said detectives also seized a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, a loaded 32 caliber revolver, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia used to package and traffic narcotics.
“This was a direct result of excellent work from METRICH detectives and tips received from the community. The METRICH Enforcement Unit will continue to seek those that pollute our streets with narcotics and Lt. Bammann encourages all citizens to continue reporting suspected drug activity,” METRICH Commander Lt. Jason Bammann stated.
Call the METRICH Crime Tip Hotline at 419-52-CRIME (419-522-7463) or the Task Force line at 419-755-9728 with you have tips.
