National Weather Service Cleveland issues black ice warning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service of Cleveland is urging drivers to practice caution Thursday morning due to black ice.
Wet pavement from Wednesday night snow created black ice, the National Weather Service said in a warning posted to Twitter.
Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan is hearing reports of black ice on interstates 90 and 71.
Cleveland Police told Jamie that ODOT is aware of the black ice. Crews are headed to impacted areas with salt.
Lakewood Police officers are blocking off entrance ramps to I-90 due to the slippery, dangerous conditions, according to Jamie. Brookpark Police have also blocked ramps leading to I-71.
Nearly a dozen crashes have been reported along I-90 between Lakewood and Cleveland. There is also a crash on I-480 near Granger Road.
Stay with 19 News for your traffic updates.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.