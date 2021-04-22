New #VoicesofCLE work commissioned by Browns’ Myles Garrett

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett revealed a new #VoicesofCLE art installation in collaboration with Downtown Cleveland Alliance, Destination Cleveland, and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.
The #VoicesofCLE public art initiative provides a platform for expression and to spark conversations and inspire change.
Garrett, through his partnership with local artist Glen Infante, personally commissioned and conceptualized the piece which is titled “Cleveland is the Reason”.
Garrett was honored as the Browns’ 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year.
The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award recognizes players for their community work as well as their on-field excellence.
The new #VoicesofCLE work will depict Cleveland icons of sports, culture, and rock n’ roll.
It will include vibrant colors and depictions of LeBron James, Machine Gun Kelly, Toni Morrison, Tracy Chapman, Jesse Owens, and Jim Brown.
“When you think of Cleveland, we often think about these popular personalities who helped shape the culture of our city,” said Infante. “I wanted to make sure that those who found success in their respected fields were being recognized and thanked for their accomplishments.”
“Cleveland is the Reason” adorns the Cleveland Vistors Center and the offices of Destination Cleveland and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission at 334 Euclid Ave.
You can learn more about #VoicesofCLE at voicesofcle.com
