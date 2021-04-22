North Ridgeville Corn Festival canceled for 2021, but calendars marked for 2022

North Ridgeville Corn Festival
By Rachel Vadaj | April 22, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 7:10 AM

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Ridgeville Corn Festival Committee confirmed the Corn Festival has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

The 2021 Corn Festival was slated for Aug. 13-15.

The committee said it is deeply disappointed to cancel the highlight of the summer for North Ridgeville for 45 years once again.

“While we recognize and appreciate Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s recent guidance to allow similar-style events and fairs in June, we feel it important to maintain our caution for the safety of our community.” the committee said.

The committee also cited that it takes months to plan the festival, so waiting to see what safety requirements for visitors and vendors maybe would not give them enough time to properly orchestrate the events.

It also wanted to make the final decision now to give businesses and families who are affected by the decision as much time to adjust their plans as possible.

But mark your calendars for next year!

The committee confirmed the 46th North Ridgeville Corn Festival is scheduled for Aug. 12-14, 2022.

North Ridgeville Corn Festival (Source: North Ridgeville Police Department)
