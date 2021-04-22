Northeast Ohio weather: Spring still on sabbatical with colder temps in area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A chilly evening is in the forecast, with temperatures falling down into the low 30s.
Once skies clear out tonight, and winds relax, some patchy frost will be possible, mainly in communities well south of the lakeshore.
Take measures to protect your tender vegetation tonight.
Tomorrow will bring us a short term warm up with highs around 60 degrees, under mostly sunny skies.
Our next opportunity for widespread rain will be on Saturday.
Showers will move in after 2:00 PM.
Rain will move out by mid-morning Sunday.
A significant warm-up will follow by next Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.