Northeast Ohio Weather: Spring still on vacation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A colder than normal air mass remains in place today. It will be milder than yesterday however. Generally a partly cloudy sky this morning with some additional afternoon clouds. High temperatures below 50 degrees for most of us today. A blustery west wind won’t help matters. A good bet for frost tonight as we dip well in the 30s. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow rebound back up close to 60 degrees. The next system arrives Saturday. Light rain, mainly along the lakeshore, for most of the day. It looks like everybody in our area will get some rain heading into Saturday evening. High temperatures around 60 degrees.