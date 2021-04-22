Organ transplant recipients not as protected by vaccine, but shots still recommended

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Organ transplant recipients are some of the most vulnerable people to Covid-19.
But a new study shows the vaccine may not offer them as much protection.
Not all hope is lost—doctors are still urging people with weak immune systems to get the shots.
A recent study in the medical journal JAMA tracked 436 organ recipients who got one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine and found only 17 percent of them had a detectable antibody response three weeks later.
19 News spoke with Dr. Marie Budev, medical director of the lung and transplant program at Cleveland Clinic, about the study’s results.
“Some immunity is better than no immunity. And we have encouraged all of our patients to get the vaccination,” she said.
So why is this happening?
Patients like hers are on medication to keep their immune systems at bay, so they don’t reject their organs.
Dr. Budev said sometimes they don’t mount the response they need to a vaccine, including the Covid-19 shots.
“These are patients that have received a lung transplant for end stage lung disease. In other words IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosi), Cystic Fibrosis, COPD, emphysema,” she said.
Dr. Budev said her patients want the vaccine and they’re monitoring how much more immunity organ recipients will have after the second dose.
In the meantime, she urges family members to get vaccinated too.
“This is absolutely essential. We talk about the patient themselves, but remember the patient has family members, and those family members could bring home the virus,” she said.
Studies are underway to see if copies of antibodies from people who had the virus, called monoclonal antibodies, could help through transfusion.
In the meantime, Dr. Budev said these antibodies are available at Cleveland Clinic for compassionate care use for organ transplant patients and those who test positive for Covid-19.
“These antibodies have been proven to be quite helpful for shortening the duration of and the seriousness of the infection, in other organ transplants, liver, kidneys, several different organ transplants,” she said.
Dr. Budev said in the future, organ recipients may need a third dose for protection.
She doesn’t want anyone to get discouraged by the study results, and still recommends her patients get the vaccine.
“I think they will tell you in the face of not knowing how much immunity they have, I think they’re more comfortable with the fact that they’ll have a little immunity still,” she said.
