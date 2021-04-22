Painesville Fire Department saves cat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville firefighters were called to the scene of a cat stuck in a tree about 25 feet off the ground.
The cat’s owner was attempting to rescue the cat themselves which resulted in an unsafe situation.
Firefighter Kevin Niebes was able to safely rescue and return the cat to it’s owner.
Painesville City Fire Department posted on Facebook that even though cats usually come down on their own, they were happy to aid their cat friend.
