Park-goers react positively to proposed shoreline renovation project

The Metropark’s held a news conference Thursday night with several community partners and focused on addressing questions from the public like if I-90 would have to be reconstructed since part of the project is to shore up the shoreline that currently sees 20-foot waves rain on to the freeway. A representative with ODOT said it would be time-consuming and costly if they needed to relocate or adjust I-90, but it is possible. But that currently is not something being considered.