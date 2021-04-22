Police: Rumors of kidnapping at Perkins Township Target spread on social media are false

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township police are alerting the public that reports of a kidnapping and the brandishing of a weapon at the Target in town are not accurate.
The false description of the incident was posted on social media and was shared widely, according to a Perkins Township police Facebook post.
“No kids were abducted and no firearm was brandished,” the police said. “There was also information in the post that the police were called and stated that there was recent reports of 2 males trying to kidnap kids and young women. This information is NOT ACCURATE as well.”
The post caused concern among the public, at the Target, and at the police department.
Police are investigating, according to the post. Authorities are considering criminal charges for those involved in the spread of the false information.
