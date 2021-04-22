Scammers hack Cleveland man’s Facebook page, post fake fundraiser

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man had his Facebook account hacked and the scammer posted a bogus fundraiser asking for money to cover medical bills.
Delmar Yarbrough said the fundraiser was to help grandchildren who had been in a car accident.
Yarbrough does not have any grandchildren.
“They were asking for a fund of $2,000,” said Yarbrough.
Yarbough is a local D.J. and has more than 4,000 friends on Facebook.
“It’s unbelievable is what it was, I was afraid that my friends who are dedicated to me would’ve thought something was wrong and would’ve sent their money,” said Yarbrough.
He said he tried to get into his Facebook page and delete the post, but realized the hackers changed his password.
Yarbrough has contacted Facebook about this scam, but nothing has been done about it yet,
Alex Hamerstone, a local cyber-security expert with TrustedSec, said Facebook hacking is all too common.
“Facebook has a safety center that you can reach out to, much like other organizations.. there’s not a phone number to call for immediate help, so you end up in their queue for people they want to help,” said Hamerstone.
He said the best thing to do if this happens to you is to make a new account, but make sure the new one is protected.
“Be really careful about reusing passwords, so when you talk to the average user, they tend to use the same passwords across multiple sites,” Hamerstone added.
As for Yarbrough, he did create a new Facebook account.
Yarbrough also wants to remind people to think twice before donating money to any online fundraiser.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.