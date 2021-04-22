SWAT team called to help arrest arsonist Cleveland Police say set a neighbor’s house on fire (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News investigators obtained video showing Cleveland Police arrive at a home on E 103rd street, as arson investigators begin the search for the person who set the house on fire.
The victim tells police, “A man pulled up, jumped out, ran up here and threw gas on the porch, jumped in his car and pulled off.”
The fire damage would have likely been a lot worse than it was, but according to the police report, the man who lives in the house says he saw the flames go up and started putting them out with a garden hose.
The victim says he knows the suspect who lit the fire, and he told officers he believes the suspect was “mad about some damn money.”
Data from Cleveland Police shows as of the beginning of this month, investigators have responded to slightly more arson cases this year than last.
Police say the SWAT team was called to a home down that is around the corner from the one set on fire.
Witnesses say the arsonist, Willie Pratt, ran from his car into the home and barricaded himself inside.
After a few minutes of negotiating with Pratt, investigators did get him to come outside.
And officers arrested him without further issue.
Thankfully no one was hurt in the fire or the arrest.
