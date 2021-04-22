19 Traffic Alert: Black ice causes crashes, closures and delays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service of Cleveland on Thursday morning issued a black ice warning.
Overnight snow and wet pavement created slippery, dangerous conditions.
ODOT crews are headed to impacted areas with salt, according to Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan.
Nearly a dozen crashes were reported along I-90 between Lakewood and Cleveland.
There was standstill traffic on I-90 at Wooster Road/ State Route 20 earlier this morning. Traffic there is slowly moving as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
The east and westbound lanes the I-90 ramp near Lakewood and Rocky River were shut down, but are now OPEN.
Lakewood Police officers are blocking off entrance ramps to I-90, according to Jamie. Brookpark Police have also blocked ramps leading to I-71.
Friday morning brings blustery winds, partly cloudy skies and chilly temps.
High temperatures below 50 degrees for most, according to Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak.
A warm up is happening tomorrow and Saturday with highs reaching 60. Chance of rain this weekend.
