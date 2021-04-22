Turnpike service plazas in Amherst locked down after threatening call

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers locked down both the eastbound and westbound service plazas in Amherst Thursday morning after a person made a threatening call.
According to Sergeant Ray Santiago, the call was received at 10:54 a.m.
Santiago said the caller did not specify where the violence would happen, so out of an abundance of caution, they locked down both of them.
Officers with several area police departments assisted the troopers searching the area.
K-9 bomb sniffing dogs were also brought into both the westbound and eastbound service plazas.
Santiago added their aviation unit checked out the wooded areas nearby both plazas, but nothing suspicious was found anywhere.
At this time, there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
There were no injuries.
Both plazas were re-opened just before 2 p.m.
