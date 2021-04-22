Two Akron DoorDash drivers carjacked, police believe crimes likely connected to string of carjackings in Cleveland

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Akron DoorDash drivers were carjacked at gunpoint, and police believe the crimes could be connected to a string of carjackings in Cleveland.
“They were young kids,” one victim told the 911 operator. “They had guns. They had big like semi-automatic type of guns.”
At around 9 P.M. on Monday, a 50-year-old Akron woman says she was parked outside her home on Herberich Avenue waiting for her husband. She said she had been delivering DoorDash orders earlier that night.
“There were at least 3 could be 4, I don’t know,” said the victim. “They all came out, and the voices they were young voices, young boys. It was like they weren’t mean, they were, which is really odd, but they did put the gun to my head twice, but I couldn’t even believe it.”
The woman told police the suspects were in a white SUV; police say they have since learned that car was actually a silver SUV that was stolen out of Cleveland earlier this week. Cleveland police have been hard at work investigating at least 7 carjacking’s in Old Brooklyn since last Friday. Akron police believe the Cleveland carjackings are connected.
“I was sitting in my car, and the one comes right out and puts a gun up to my car and says get out, get out!” the victim said.
The victim believed the thieves were between 15 to 18 years old. Cleveland police found her black Honda on Wednesday on Broadway Avenue and Jones Road in Cleveland.
“I just can’t even believe this happened to me,” the victim said.
“Do you know what street that they may have left on or which street?” asked the 911 dispatcher.
“No, I had my face to the, to the ground,” said the victim.
A few days earlier, a 23-year-old man was carjacked just a few minutes away also in Akron.
“I’m off the highway; I got robbed for my car,” the victim said.
“Where at?” asked the dispatcher.
“Uh, I’m doing DoorDash,” the victim replied.
The young man was robbed on Saturday a little before 9:30 P.M. near West Thornton Street and Dart Avenue. The victim said he got off the highway, and a car pulled up next to him and started driving into him until he was pinned in a position where he had to stop to avoid getting hit.
“Okay, where were you at when the vehicle was taken?” the dispatcher asked.
“I got off the highway too,” the victim said. “I don’t know, two guys got in front of me, swerved me off the highway, and got off the exit.”
The victim told police two men dressed in black got out of the back of a black sedan and pointed guns at him. They told him if he made any sudden moves, they’d kill him. The victim says the thieves stole his 2019 blue Camaro as well as the $3,000 he had in his pocket. They then made him lay on the ground.
The 23-year-old’s car was found on Sherman Street and Jewel Drive the next morning. Akron police believe these carjackings are likely connected to the ones in Cleveland.
If you have any information, contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.
