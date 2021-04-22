Vaccine appointments at Wolstein Center are wide open for next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In Wednesday’s news conference, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced COVID-19 vaccine appointments for the FEMA mass vaccination clinic held at Cleveland State’s Wolstein Center were open and available.
Week seven and eight of the clinic were suppose to be for the Johnson & Johnson doses, so the clinic could be closed after the single shot.
DeWine announced Pfizer will be given instead because of the pause of Johnson & Johnson, and that plans are being made to keep the clinic open to administer second doses three weeks later.
In the past when appointments have opened for the state’s only FEMA backed clinic, they have filled up quickly.
After nearly 24 hours since the announcement, not a single time slot for any of the seven days available has filled.
To sign up for an appointment go to this site.
After answering a few short questions, make sure to put the zip code 44115 in the search box to find the Wolstein Center clinic.
Appointment are available for anyone 16-year-old and up.
Those who are 16 or 17-yeas-old will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
