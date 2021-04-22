2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man found not competent to stand trial for trying to abduct real estate agent in North Ridgeville

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO)- A 46-year-old man has been found not competent at this time to stand trial for trying to kidnap a real estate agent in North Ridgeville last August.

David Helton will now undergo mental health treatment at a secure facility.

David Helton
David Helton((Source: North Ridgeville Police Department))

Helton’s co-defendant, Michael Evans, 38, pleaded guilty in April and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Micheal Evans
Micheal Evans((Source: North Ridgeville Police Department))

The real estate agent was waiting to show a home on Homecrest Drive when the men pulled up to her and asked for a business card.

They then grabbed her arm and tried to pull her into their SUV.

She struggled and managed to break free.

North Ridgeville police said she then locked herself in her car and called 911.

Officers arrested both men several days later.

