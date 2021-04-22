2 years in prison for man convicted of trying to abduct real estate agent in North Ridgeville

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO)- A 38-year-old man pleaded guilty to abduction and assault for trying to kidnap a real estate agent in North Ridgeville last August.
Lorain County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christopher Rothgery then sentenced Michael Evans to two years in prison.
The real estate agent was waiting to show a home on Homecrest Drive when Evans and a second suspect pulled up to her and asked for a business card.
They then grabbed her arm and tried to pull her into their SUV.
She struggled and managed to break free.
Police said she then locked herself in her car and called 911.
Both men were arrested several days later.
The second suspect, David Helton, 46, of Elyria, has been found not competent to stand trial at this time.
He is undergoing mental health treatment and has a pre-trial June 9.
