Accused Westlake, Bay Village serial hit and run driver now charged with threatening victims

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman who is accused of striking four people and two dogs in three separate hit-and-run incidents in Westlake and Bay Village is now accused of making threats to the victims.
On July 22, 2020, Shayla Harris, 25, pleaded not guilty to four counts of attempted murder, eight counts of felonious assault and two counts of injuring animals.
On Thursday, one of the victims told Westlake police Harris was making threats against her and her unborn baby on social media.
Westlake officers then checked with the other victims and found out they were also receiving threats.
Six hours after the report was made, Harris was arrested at a Parma apartment and charged with aggravated menacing.
A judge also revoked her bond and transferred her back to the Cuyahoga County Jail.
The hit and run accidents happened from April 1, 2020 to April 7, 2020.
On April 1, 2020, Harris is accused of driving into a 56-year-old Bay Village man and his dog.
On April 4, 2020, police said Harris struck a 22-year-old woman getting her mail on Caroline Circle in Westlake.
And, on April 7, 2020, Harris allegedly struck two people and a dog on Cahoon Road near White Oaks Restaurant.
Harris will be back in court on May for a hearing on the original charges.
Westlake police oficers issued a temporary protection order for the victims of the hit and runs.
