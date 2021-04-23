Additional tickets released for Cleveland’s NFL Draft Experience following health, safety discussions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The league announced on Friday that additional tickets for attendance at the NFL Draft Experience have been made available.
The release of more tickets came following discussions with local health and city leaders, according to the NFL.
Here’s what to expect during the NFL Draft in Cleveland:
NFL Draft Experience activities, an interactive football theme park, will be free to the public and will take place around FirstEnergy Stadium during the three-day event.
While free, reservations are required for the NFL Draft Experience through the NFL OnePass mobile app.
