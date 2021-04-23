Baldwin Wallace students to work at upcoming NFL draft in Cleveland

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Students in the Baldwin Wallace sport management program will be working at the NFL draft next week in Cleveland, marking a return to a more hands-on learning style.
“The last few months [there’s] been a lot of hoping and praying and waiting for, ‘yes, it’s finally going to happen,’” said associate professor Charles Campisi. “We don’t want students sitting in a classroom for four years hearing about great [something] can be, we want them experiencing it.”
The university said more than 50 students have signed up either for paid positions or to volunteer at the draft, which will be held near FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland starting Thursday, April 29.
“It’ll be nice to be hands on downtown, being able to interact with fans,” said senior Emily Moser.
Through the program, she and others have participated in similar events in the past, including a Super Bowl.
Campisi calls it experiential learning.
“It helps them find the path they want to take and exposes them to the industry and networking and all those pieces you need to be successful in a career.”
The program will also send students to the Kentucky Derby, next year’s College Football Playoff National Championship and the Super Bowl.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.