Browns pick up fifth-year options on Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the least surprising move of the offseason, the Browns picked up the fifth-year options on both quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport first reported the news.
Mayfield, whose option is worth $18.86 million, came into the NFL as the first overall pick in 2018. Ward, whose option is worth $13.29 million, came into the league the same year as the fourth overall pick.
With the new CBA, fifth-year options on former first-round picks are now guaranteed.
