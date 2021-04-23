Browns pick up fifth-year options on Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward

Options are fully guaranteed for the first time

By Tony Zarrella | April 23, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT - Updated April 23 at 10:47 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the least surprising move of the offseason, the Browns picked up the fifth-year options on both quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

Mayfield, whose option is worth $18.86 million, came into the NFL as the first overall pick in 2018. Ward, whose option is worth $13.29 million, came into the league the same year as the fourth overall pick.

With the new CBA, fifth-year options on former first-round picks are now guaranteed.

