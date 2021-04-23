Cleveland Metroparks summer operations impacted by staffing shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks is suffering a staffing shortage and it’s affecting upcoming summer operations.
Cleveland Metroparks will not host their annual summer concert series Edgewater LIVE and Euclid Beach LIVE for 2021.
Merwin’s Wharf will be closed after Mother’s Day until late summer and concessions at Hinckley Spillway and Euclid Beach will be closed for the 2021 season.
Operations may change as staffing allows.
Lots of full-time positions are available and the Cleveland Metroparks are hiring at all levels to support foodservice operations.
If interested in applying, please visit clevelandmetroparks.com/careers.
You can find more information about upcoming hours of operations for locations such as Emerald Necklace, Hinckley Lake Boat House, and The Noshery at Huntington Beach here.
