1 in custody after chase with Parma police

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is in custody after a police chase early Friday morning.
Parma police said they attempted to stop the driver; however, the driver refused to stop.
The suspect hit a guard rail during the chase, but police said he kept on going.
Parma police terminated the pursuit and a short time later Cleveland officers found the vehicle parked at Broadway and Aetna Avenues.
Officers said the case remains under investigation and the suspect’s name is not being released at this time.
