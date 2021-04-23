Demand for Covid-19 vaccine could be waning as supply increases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many Americans have been hunting for Covid-19 vaccine appointments for months, signing up as soon as they’re eligible to get the shot.
But now that all adults can get the Covid-19 vaccine, the 19 News Vaccine Team found supply may be overtaking demand.
And it’s happening sooner than you may think.
The Kaiser Family Foundation calls it “the tipping point.”
KFF estimates vaccine enthusiasm in the U.S. will drop in the next two to four weeks.
And that could be a hit in the fight against coronavirus.
Their new report shows if more people don’t decide to get the vaccine, demand could wane quickly.
Here in northeast Ohio, 19 News found it’s much easier to get an appointment.
We learned the federal mass vaccination center at Cleveland State University will accept walk-ins for the vaccine starting next Tuesday.
Summit County even canceled an upcoming clinic at the fairgrounds after appointment slots weren’t filling.
The county health commissioner said in part, “We have to think of new and innovative ways to reach individuals who have not been vaccinated.”
Many people are still “waiting and seeing” when it comes to the vaccine, and they could change their minds.
That’s what Dr. Francis Collins, Director of National Institutes of Health is hoping.
“But the hard part maybe lies ahead, like you just said. There’s 130 million Americans that haven’t started yet. And lot of the polls would say a lot of those folks still aren’t sure if they want to take part in this amazing opportunity to put this virus behind us so we have to really figure out how to get the messages out there, so that those who are still undecided, get the information they need to see why this is really something they would want to do,” Collins told CNN.
Health officials estimate around 75 to 85 percent of Americans need to be vaccinated or have antibodies to reach herd immunity.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.