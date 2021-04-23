Draft Memories: Josh Cribbs recalls advice that changed his football career

“I was working out with them (pre-Draft) as a quarterback, and a scout for the Browns told me at the Las Vegas Senior Bowl that if anybody wants to use you as a quarterback, they want to use you as a camp body,” Cribbs said. “They want to use you as a free agent that’s gonna go into training camp and try to compete for a spot, but they’re not serious about you. They’re talking about the practice squad, and we want you to be our returner right now.”