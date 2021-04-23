Gov. DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of Painesville fallen soldier

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Staff Sgt. Kyle McKee of Lake County was killed in a peacekeeping mission in Egypt when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed on Nov. 12, 2020.
Gov. DeWine has ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff this Saturday from sunrise to sunset for Staff Sgt. McKee’s memorial.
Flags should be flown half-staffed upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Lake County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower.
