Gov. DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of Painesville fallen soldier
Staff Sgt. Kyle R. McKee, 35, was a UH-60 Helicopter Reparier assigned to Aviation Company, Task Force Sinai. Originally from Painesville, Ohio, he enlisted in the Army in 2003 and arrived in Egypt in July 2020. His previous overseas tours include tours in Korea, Afghanistan, and Iraq. McKee's awards and decorations include the Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, the Combat Action Badge, Senior Aircrew Badge, the Parachutist Badge, and the Air Assault Badge. (Source: U.S. Army)
By Nicole Meyer | April 23, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT - Updated April 23 at 5:36 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Staff Sgt. Kyle McKee of Lake County was killed in a peacekeeping mission in Egypt when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed on Nov. 12, 2020.

Gov. DeWine has ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff this Saturday from sunrise to sunset for Staff Sgt. McKee’s memorial.

Flags should be flown half-staffed upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Lake County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower.

