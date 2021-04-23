Hartsgrove Township homeowner shoots 26-year-old armed robber in the chest

HARTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Ashtabula man who opened fire during an armed robbery is in critical condition after the homeowner shot him, the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Sheriff William Niemi said deputies were called to the 6000 block of Hurlburt Road just before 8 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a shooting.
The preliminary investigation determined the man and two other individuals went to the home to retrieve some property, according to Niemi.
The man went into the home with a gun and demanded his property, the sheriff said.
A short time later, witnesses who stayed outside heard a series of gunshots before the man ran out with his hand on his stomach, Niemi said.
The sheriff said investigators believe the man fired at the homeowner before he was shot.
Niemi said the man actually suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was driven to the Windsor Township Fire Department where he was treated before being flown to University Hospitals in Cleveland.
According to Niemi, he was listed in critical condition, but is stable and expected to recover.
No arrests have been made in this ongoing investigation.
