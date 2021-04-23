Man, woman in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were injured early Friday morning in a shooting in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood.
The 30-year-old male and 21-year-old female were shot multiple times inside of a car.
The vehicle crashed into a tree on the corner of E. 120 Street and Corlett Avenue around 2:30 a.m.
Cleveland EMS says both were taken to University Hospitals in critical condition.
19 News crews say dozens of rifle rounds were on the ground in the area.
At this time, police have not announced any arrests.
This is a developing story, 19 News will update the story as more information becomes available.
