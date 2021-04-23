MetroHealth teams up with 2 restaurants to make it easier for food, beverage workers to get vaccinated

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland restaurants are holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics for food and beverage workers.
Fahreheit Cleveland at 2417 Professor Avenue has their free clinic scheduled for Monday, April 26 from 12-4 p.m.
Flying Fig at 2523 Market Avenue has their clinic on Monday, May 3 from 12-3 p.m.
There will be 100 Pfizer shots at each location.
No appointment is needed, but you must be 16 or older.
Since the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, you will be scheduled for the second dose after you receive the first shot.
“MetroHealth is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and our best chance at returning to normal this summer.”
