National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events set for Saturday in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You may not know it, but dangerous drugs could be sitting in your medicine cabinets.
“The importance of properly disposing of these medications in a timely basis so that they can’t find their way into the hands of the people they’re not intended for,” said Kathy Federico, with the DEA.
As medications sit past their expiration date, they can quickly go from helpful to harmful.
“Everybody’s paying attention to opioids. We all know that it’s an issue that we have nationally and we’ve got a really pay attention to it,” said Federico. ”But what people aren’t paying attention to is those stimulant medications to Adderall ADHD drugs.”
Federico says these medications are being prescribed at a higher rate.
Many of those prescriptions are going to children to help them focus and do school work, but even though they were given for a good reason, they’re still being abused and sold.
”They may not be killing as many people, but they are still very addictive we need to be aware of it,” said Federico.
If you have any unused medications, you can find the nearest drop off site to you here.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.