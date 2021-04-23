NFL draft nears as league remains convinced they have a plan to keep everyone safe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In less than a week, NFL fans from all over the country will start to arrive in Cleveland, ready for a weekend of fun at the NFL Draft, and for the first time since the pandemic began, over a year ago, the city will be full of people from out of town.
That’s great from an economic recovery standpoint but for those who still worry about the virus spreading it is cause for some concern.
The NFL has made safety priority number one but while they may have scaled back their plans some, the event still has a big-time feel and that is just what the league wants and exactly what the league accomplished a few months ago in Tampa at the Super Bowl.
“We’re re-deploying all those learning, all those protocols in Cleveland and we know we’re going to have great success and great mask compliance from our fans in the Dawg Pound, Browns fans and fans of all 32 teams,” said Nicki Ewell, The NFL’s Director of Events.
Tampa was a great success as the league pulled off not only the game but all the other events that go with the game including the NFL experience and they plan to use the same game plan here in Cleveland as they set up shop for the Draft Experience.
“It is really about leaning into the health and safety, there is no negotiating on that, that’s the number one thing to host a successful event during a pandemic and we know we can do it and we have Tampa under our belt,” Ewell said.
The Draft Experience, is being called a ‘football theme park’ by the league and includes everything from an opportunity to get on the field at First Energy Stadium to kick a field goal to interactive experience like running a 40 yard dash against a digital player.
There are still tickets available for the draft experience.
You have to reserve space at the draft experience by downloading the NFL’s One Pass App, as there will be no walk ups allowed.
