Northeast Ohio weather: Late-day showers on Saturday; cooling down on Sunday
By Samantha Roberts | April 23, 2021 at 1:39 AM EDT - Updated April 23 at 5:58 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The weekend will begin on a chilly note, with temperatures around 40 degrees Saturday morning.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the low to mid 60s Saturday afternoon, making for a wonderful day to get outside.

Just keep the umbrella close because a few scattered showers will develop after 3:00 PM.

It won’t rain all day, and not everyone will see rain, but where showers do pop up, outdoor plans may be jeopardized.

Scattered showers will linger through Saturday night.

We’ll gradually dry out during the early-morning hours of Sunday.

Sunday will be quite cool, with high temperatures only in the low 50s.

That’s about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

A significant warming trend will arrive next week.

