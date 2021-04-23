Northeast Ohio Weather: Some rain for a portion of the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A milder afternoon today after the frosty start. I have us well in the 50s to around 60 degrees. Still a bit below normal. A breezy southwest wind at 10-20 mph. High clouds in the area. Partly cloudy tonight and not as chilly. Most temperatures in the 40s by early tomorrow morning. Low pressure will track south of Ohio tomorrow. The latest forecast has the rain holding off in our area until late afternoon and Saturday night. Around a quarter inch or so of rain. Plan on wet conditions if you have dinner plans. A cold front tracks through early Sunday morning. A chilly air mass in place. High temperatures in the 50s with a blustery northwest wind. Areas of morning drizzle, otherwise a mostly cloudy sky. More sunshine the second half of Sunday afternoon. The wind turns light Sunday night. Good bet for more frost by early Monday.