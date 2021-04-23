Ohio lawmakers urge Department of Justice to reopen Tamir Rice civil rights investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty, and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland pressing that the Department of Justice reopen the civil rights investigation into Tamir Rice’s death.
Rice was shot by an officer in 2014 after police were called on the scene and the 12-year-old was playing with a toy gun in the park.
“Tamir Rice should be alive today,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter.
“The DOJ’s investigation into the officer that killed Tamir was not completed by the end of President Obama’s term, and the Trump Administration abruptly closed the investigation in 2020, providing very little insight or information about the process. Justice delayed is justice denied, and accountability for Tamir Rice’s death has been delayed for more than six years.”
