Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,788 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 19,118 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,061,917 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Friday afternoon.
The 24-hour increase of 1,788 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 168,212 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 55,560 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 7,707 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
